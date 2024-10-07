Informational meeting set on Shelter Island water systems: Will outline costs and maintenance

(Courtesy Image)

The Water Advisory Committee (WAC) has scheduled an information session on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Center Firehouse to offer a detailed presentation of cost comparisons between private and community water.

WAC member Andrew Chapman, who has decades of professional management experience in water supply, will present information on recommended well water treatment systems for wells with differing test results. He will outline estimated capital and annual maintenance costs involving the systems.

His presentation will also provide capital costs and annual maintenance costs of community water options.