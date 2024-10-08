Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 8, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Madigan N. Teodoru of Shelter Island was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on Oct. 1 for speeding, 54 mph in a 35-mph zone.

William Cummings of Shelter Island received a summons on Oct. 2 for allowing his dog to run loose on Grand Avenue following several warnings.

ACCIDENTS

On Oct. 3, Melissa Paller of Shelter Island was traveling southwest on West Neck Road on an electric bicycle when it struck a parked car registered to Rudy Cruzventura of Southold. The accident split the bicycle in two. Ms. Paller, who was wearing a helmet, said she did not remember the cause of the accident. She was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for further medical attention.

A driver reported backing out of a Center driveway on Oct. 1 when she struck a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage; there were no injuries.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A mooring was returned to its owner on Sept. 28. Bay constables removed a sailboat tied to the Town Dock at Dering Harbor on Sept. 28, after it was left there two consecutive days without notifying the Town Clerk. A message and email for the owner had not been returned.

Bay constables assisted the Orient Fire Department on Sept. 28 in rescuing three persons stranded on a rock 200 yards off Orient Point in Plum Gut. They were helped onto an Orient Fire Department inflatable and escorted back to the point; there were no injuries.

That day two kayakers were retrieved from the shoreline of Mashomack Preserve, where they were stranded while attempting to circumnavigate the Island. They were brought to Volunteer Park, from where they were escorted by bay constables to their point of departure in Greenport.

On Sept. 29, a caller reported engine trouble on her sailboat causing her to drift away from her mooring in West Neck. A marine unit assisted in securing the sailboat to the mooring and escorted the caller to shore.

OTHER REPORTS

On Sept. 27, a Heights caller reported that a cement truck had torn down overhead electric wires on Aug. 20; he believed the drop was lower than the required 18 feet over the roadway. A lost phone was reported on the 27th. Police contacted the owner of a Center residence where front porch lights were strobing on Sept. 27. The owner was not on the scene and gave permission for police to enter and turn off the lights. Loud music reported in the Heights that date was turned off when an employee was notified. After observing a vehicle in a Heights parking lot with hazards on, an officer turned off the lights and notified the owner.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Sept. 28, resulting in one warning. Responding to a complaint on the 28th that several parked vehicles had been blocking a Ram Island driveway for over an hour, police observed five vehicles legally parked opposite the driveway, which was free of any obstructions. Responding to a call that day of flashing front porch lights at a Center residence, police were authorized to enter and turn them off. A verbal warning was issued to the owner after loud noise was reported from a Ram Island wedding on the 28th. A male reported walking in circles and waving his hands at a Heights location on Sept. 30 was further reported to have boarded the North Ferry and was en route to Greenport. Police spoke with ferry employees, who stated they did not observe anyone with that description acting unusually.

No violations were observed in distracted driving enforcement in the Heights on the 30th. A possible harassment incident between two juveniles was reported on the 30th.

Police investigated an incident of a person being on another’s property after being advised not to make contact on Oct. 1.

An employee requested police assistance in the Heights with a guest causing a disturbance on Oct. 3. Police responded to a caller on the 3rd who said her husband hadn’t returned to pick her up in a Center location. Upon arrival, the husband was present and said he had lost track of time.

In other reports: police provided an escort; received a report of damage to a vacant property; conducted lunch with a police officer with the 5th grade class; provided a lift assist and bandaged minor injuries; responded to a 911 hangup; and requested assistance from the highway superintendent to notify the dredging operation in Menantic Creek of a yellow rope that might be a hazard to navigation.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Sept. 26, the Animal Control Officer returned a dog at large to its owner in Cartwright and called another owner to retrieve a dog. When called to remove bats from a front porch, the ACO observed bats living in the eaves and advised the homeowner to call a pest control service.

Responding to a report of a dead dolphin on Reel Point on Sept. 29, the ACO contacted NY Marine Rescue Center to have a team examine the remains. On Sept. 30, the ACO responded to a report of an injured crow sitting in the same Center location for hours; the crow was gone when ACO arrived. A complainant in Cartwright stating that a neighbor’s chickens were destroying his yard was advised how to keep chickens off his property.

On Oct. 1, the ACO responded to a report of two Great Horned Owls locked together; they were gone upon arrival. A dog reported at large at the Tuck Shop was returned to its owner. On Oct. 2 the ACO collected a bird with a broken wing from a window strike and brought it to a wildlife rehabilitator. The ACO picked up a dog at large on the 2nd and issued a summons to the owner and a notice to license the dog.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Sept. 27 and 28 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Greenport Fire Department Rescue responded to a case on Sept. 27 and a patient was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Medevac. On Sept. 28, one patient was evaluated and transported to Southampton Hospital. One person refused medical attention and transport on Sept. 29. A person was evaluated, stabilized and transported to Klenawicus Airfield on Oct. 2 for Medevac to Stony Brook Hospital.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm in the Center was reported a false alarm by an employee on Sept. 27. A smoke alarm in the Center on Sept. 28 was activated by cooking, the owner reported. A smoke alarm in a West Neck bathroom on Sept. 29 was reported as accidental by an employee, who attempted to cancel it before arrival.

A fire alarm activated on the 29th in West Neck was triggered by smoking; Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) chiefs confirmed it was a false alarm. Smoke reported in a Center location on the 29th could not be confirmed; another heat and smoke detector activation in the Center was confirmed as a false alarm. SIFD determined there were no problems in a Menantic smoke alarm activation on the 29th. A carbon monoxide alarm activation in the Center on Sept. 30 was confirmed accidental. A delayed door alarm activation in West Neck was investigated on the 30th; police found the premises secure and attempted to contact the owner with negative results. There were no signs of criminal activity at a Ram Island residence where a motion alarm was activated on Sept. 30; the owner was notified.

A construction manager on the site of a Hay Beach fire alarm activation on Oct. 1 reported it was accidental. Fire Department Chief Beckwith was on the scene and confirmed.

A smoke alarm activation in Tarkettle on Oct. 2 was found not to be an emergency by SIFD. A smoke alarm in Shorewood on the 2nd was deemed a false alarm.