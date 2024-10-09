Daily Update: Shelter Island house prices continue to rise
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 9.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island house prices continue to rise: Factors determining the increase
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New County-wide nature walk program launches in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds
NORTHFORKER
Little Creek Oysters finds new home on Carpenter Street
SOUTHFORKER
Acclaimed Ariel Quartet wraps up SIFM’s 47th musical season this weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.