Daily Update: Shelter Island house prices continue to rise

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 9.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island house prices continue to rise: Factors determining the increase

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New County-wide nature walk program launches in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds

NORTHFORKER

Little Creek Oysters finds new home on Carpenter Street

SOUTHFORKER

Acclaimed Ariel Quartet wraps up SIFM’s 47th musical season this weekend

