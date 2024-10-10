Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 10, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- Noon. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon.

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (8-10) Library. This session is reserved for character creation and the basics of play. Oct. 24 will be the first official session. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine. Spooky story time, seasonal craft, treats for sale at the closing Farmers Market, History Center.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided for you. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10:30 a.m. (0-4) No registration required.

Perler Beads, 3 p.m. (6+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Kit Kat Taste Test, 3 p.m. (6+) Library. Blindfold challenge: identify different Kit Kat flavors. Some may contain nuts. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

The Making of Young Frankenstein, 7 p.m. Zoom, offered by library. Continues to Oct. 14. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Garlic at the Goat, 3 – 5:30 p.m. Volunteers wanted to split whole heads of garlic into cloves for planting at Sylvester Manor farm. Lawn at Shelter Island Country Club. Refreshments available for purchase at 1901 Grill.

Owl Prowl, 6 – 7:30 p.m. In Sylvester Manor grounds. The Old Farmhouse, 82 N. Ferry Rd. Tom Damiani will present a short program, then the group will set out to call and look for owls. Suggested donation $10. Space is limited so RSVP to [email protected]

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Shred Day, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free document shredding, Recycling Center.

Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Pridwin Fall Fest, Hotel lawn and grounds. Pumpkin painting, bouncy castle, etc. Buffet 1-5 p.m. $65 adults; $25 children.https://www.caperesorts.com/pridwin/fall-fest

Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m, Roz Dimon’s Lincoln Drawings, Ram’s Head Inn. Hors d’oeuvres and wine.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Pridwin Fall Fest, Hotel lawn and grounds. Pumpkin painting, bouncy castle, etc. Buffet 1-5 p.m. $65 adults; $25 children. https://www.caperesorts.com/pridwin/fall-fest

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Library Virtual Author Series, 2 p.m. Lori Gottlieb. Live event with interactive Q&A. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Breast Cancer Awareness, 12 p.m. Zoom by library. Dr. Edna Kapenhas speaks about the risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options that are available to patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Medicare One-on-One Appointments, 11 – 3:30 p.m. Library. Tom McCann from the Senior Service of North America will offer guidance in half-hour sessions.Register at silibrary.org

Career Exploration, 7 p.m. Jimbo Theinert will discuss the Externship Program at the Shelter Island School. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Budget Workshop

October 10, 1-4 p.m.

Community Housing Board

October 10, 7- 8:30 p.m.

Town Board Budget Workshops

October 11, 9-12 and 1-4 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

October 16, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee

October 17, 2024, 9 - 10 a.m.