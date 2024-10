Can you identify the photo (Credit:Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below) was no mystery to Roger McKeon: “It’s the light over the door of the Center Firehouse at 49 North Ferry Road.”

Nailed it again, Roger.

There were two Fire Departments on the Island, one in the Heights, opened in 1895, and one in the Center, which was launched in 1932, until they merged in 1998.