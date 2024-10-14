Daily Update: Silver anniversary Shelter Island 5K set for Oct. 19: Funds to benefit women’s cancers
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 14.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Silver anniversary Shelter Island 5K set for Oct. 19: Funds to benefit women’s cancers
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State Senate District 1 – Sarah Anker
State Senate District 1 – Anthony Palumbo
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Families and fun fill downtown during Riverhead Country Fair
NORTHFORKER
Spirit in the Sound: Fishing with Mattituck’s Sea Queen
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Time to make the bagels
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
