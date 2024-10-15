Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct.15, 20204

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Vincente Leon of Mastic Beach was ticketed on Oct. 5 on North Ferry Road for cellphone use while driving.

ACCIDENTS

A vehicle struck a deer that ran onto West Neck Road on Oct. 5. A car exiting a driveway on West Neck Road, operated by Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island, struck a second vehicle driven by Philip L. Truelove of New York City on Oct. 5, with no injuries. The second vehicle was towed.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a Center call where the complainant reported seeing someone outside. A search yielded no results. Police reported that to complainant, who then demanded the officer leave the property. Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on Oct. 5, with no violations noted. Distracted driving in the Center on the 6th resulted in one warning.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Oct. 7, with no violations observed. Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in West Neck on Oct. 7.

Police opened a confidential drug investigation in West Neck on Oct. 7. Responding to a report of a speeding sedan endangering a pedestrian on Oct. 8 in Ram Island, police canvassed the area and the North Ferry terminal with no results. An officer responded to a caller’s report of a person running across his yard in the Center on Oct. 8.

Police responded to a complaint of youth creating a disturbance in the Center on Oct. 9. Police responded to a Center driveway dispute on Oct. 10; the complainant was advised to call the building department.

In other reports: Police documented a scam report; provided a HIN (Hull Identification Number) verification on a boat; responded to an accidental 911 call; conducted court duty; provided two lift assists; and conducted a well-being check.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) searched for a dog reported at large between Big and Little Ram Islands on Oct. 4, but was unable to locate it. A dog reported hit by a vehicle in West Neck on Oct. 3 was taken to a vet by the ACO at its owner’s request for treatment at the driver’s expense. The dog had to be euthanized.

A dog was returned to its owner in Cartwright on Oct. 4. Two small dogs reported at large at Westmoreland were gone when the ACO arrived on Oct. 5. A dog at large near the History Center was recognized by the ACO on the 6th and the owner was called to retrieve it. The ACO responded to a report of a bird lying in the driveway in the Center on Oct. 7; she found a tern in good condition and returned him to the water.

Police moved a dead deer to the shoulder of Clark Place on Oct. 8 and notified the Highway Department for removal. The ACO received permission on Oct. 8 from a family member to check on dogs in Hay Beach whose owner was in the hospital. A dog reported at large in the Center on Oct. 9 was found by the ACO in his own yard with his owner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Oct. 4, 5, 8, and 9 and transported five patients to Southampton Hospital. EMS members transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital after calls on Oct. 4, 5, 7, and 8.

ALARMS

A West Neck fire alarm was activated on Oct. 4, but an employee reported there was no emergency, a Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) chief on the scene confirmed. A fire alarm on Ram Island on Oct. 4 was activated by soldering in the HVAC room. A burglar alarm was activated in the Center on Oct. 7. SIFD was on the scene of a carbon monoxide alarm on Oct. 8 in Menantic and confirmed it was a false activation due to work being done.