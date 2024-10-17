Daily Update

Daily Update: Three vie for one open seat on Shelter Island Town Board: Candidates outline views at forum

By Reporter Staff

Panelists at the 2024 Shelter Island Candidate Forum at the school auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 13, presenting three candidates for Town board. From left, Moderator Jo-Ann Robotti, Democratic candidate Gordon Gooding, Republican candidate Tom Cronin, and independent candidate Lisa Shaw running on the Island Action line. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 17.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST leader honored for transforming North Fork non-profit

Calendar of events

Real Estate Transfers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves 5k standout pushes for state qualifier 

Calendar of events

Real Estate Transfers

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Antiquing for all on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

From Stars to Soil: “Celestial Meadow” project kicks off at the Parrish

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

