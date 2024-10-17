Daily Update: Three vie for one open seat on Shelter Island Town Board: Candidates outline views at forum
Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 17.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Three vie for one open seat on Shelter Island Town Board: Candidates outline views at forum
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST leader honored for transforming North Fork non-profit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves 5k standout pushes for state qualifier
NORTHFORKER
Dream Day: Antiquing for all on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
From Stars to Soil: “Celestial Meadow” project kicks off at the Parrish
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
