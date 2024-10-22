A day to celebrate champagne:Time to toast the tiny bubbles

(Courtesy photo)

Did you know that Friday, Oct. 25 is Global Champagne Day?

All around the world, the best of times deserve the healthy pop of a cork and a celebratory taste of the effervescence that Dom Perignon himself reportedly described as “drinking stars.”

The French insist that the term “champagne” is reserved for those wines produced in that specific region of France, but there is an entire galaxy of sparkling wines from elsewhere that rise to the occasion — from Italy, California, or even close to home.

Southold’s Sparkling Pointe has taken a serious approach to cultivating the same grapes used in France’s Champagne region — Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay. Wolffer, on the South Fork, bottles a non-alcoholic sparkling rose, “Spring In a Bottle” — why should non-imbibers miss out on the fun?

If you want research on the subject that doesn’t involve drinking yourself cross-eyed, I direct you to the authoritative tome, “Prosecco Made Me Do It,” by the Island’s own Amy Zavatto, Editor-in-Chief of the northforker and southforker magazines. She writes, “Affordable Prosecco … elevates flavors and aromatics with its freshness and zippy bubbles.”

One of her cocktail recipes, Grand Avenue Frolic, was named in honor of partying summer nights away at the Island’s old Chequit bar. It takes a basic Madras, with vodka, orange and cranberry juices, and soups it up with a dash of Cointreau and a generous helping of Prosecco. It may bring back memories, or help you create new ones.

If you’re looking for guidance on choosing a bottle of bubbly, stop in to Shelter Island Wines and Spirits or Dandy Liquors for helpful tips. The staff at The Chequit, Pridwin, Isola, Vine Street, the Rams Head Inn and Leon can also direct you to sparkling recommendations to sample, one delicious glass at a time.

Cheers!