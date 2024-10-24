Daily Update: CAST conducting a Shelter Island coat drive: school accepting donations

Shelter Island School will accept coats, jackets, scarves and gloves for those in need. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 24.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

CAST conducting a Shelter Island coat drive: School accepting donations

SUFFOLK TIMES

Porters look to win Friday after dropping three straight

Calendar of events: Oct. 24, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 24, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead paid parking plan postponed for review

Calendar of Events: Oct. 24, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 24, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Savoring the season on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Grab your seat for fall’s Long Island Restaurant Week

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

