Mashomack truck tour offers up-close looks of autumn foliage

The splendor of a Mashomack tree in autumn, overlooking an osprey nest whose residents have flown south. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

It was a picturesque fall morning, a perfect 60 degrees, as the sunlight was shining over peak foliage in the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve.

The Preserve’s annual truck tour took place last weekend, using the Conservancy’s modified pickup truck, which has benches in its bed, allowing visitors to experience the surrounding beauty while traveling through Mashomack.

This year’s tour, which began at 10 a.m. Saturday, was guided by Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Kusa, and Conservation and Stewardship Manager Cody-Marie Miller.

The guides explained that the tour’s focus was to observe the colorful foliage, which includes trees, brush, grasses, and other plants transforming with the season. They also discussed the science behind color changes, current conservation efforts at various points of interest within the preserve, and Mashomack’s rich history.

The tour explored sections of nearly every trail, as well as additional access roads, closed to the public. While the guides had pre-selected multiple stops, guests were encouraged to request stops at any time. They could hike the surrounding areas, take photos, ask questions, or simply pause to take in the incredible views.

Seven guests joined the tour, including environmental enthusiasts and others excited to see the forest’s fall colors. Most were Shelter Island residents, though some had traveled from nearby towns like Mattituck and North Haven.

The first stop was halfway down the Brown Trail, where the guides explained the science behind leaf colors. All green plants contain chlorophyll, which stops being produced in autumn as the plant prepares for winter.

This change allows other chemicals to emerge, creating beautiful colors: carotenoids (yellow and orange), anthocyanins (red and purple), and tannins (brown).

The second stop was a meadow near the Green and Yellow Trails. Here, the group admired a panoramic view of yellows, reds, and browns, along with a visit from a red-tailed hawk.

The guides discussed the terrain and its offerings, and as a bonus, the group hiked to the nearby cemetery off the Blue Trail to learn about Mashomack’s history and past caretakers.

The third stop was just past the land bridge on the Green Trail, where the guides discussed the diverse coastal colors and recent outbreaks of Beech Leaf Disease, which is expected to reduce Mashomack’s forest canopy by nearly 20%. However, this could create opportunities for more oak trees to thrive, since a disease has made it challenging for oaks to flourish.

Conservation efforts by the Nature Conservancy allow for healthy forest regrowth, providing opportunities like this tour to marvel at autumn’s beauty.

After the tour, Cody-Marie Miller said, “Tours such as this, where we can get people out into nature, are so important for a variety of reasons. Showing visitors the changing seasons supports The Nature Conservancy’s goals.”

She added, “With the Conservancy’s ambitious goals to address climate change and biodiversity, tours like these offer a chance for people to connect with nature and appreciate the importance of conservation efforts.”

Tours are offered year-round and are free for visitors. For information on upcoming tours, visit the Nature Conservancy’s website at nature.org/en-us/ or email Mashomack at [email protected].