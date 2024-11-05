Daily Update: Shelter Island cross country teams to compete in State tournament
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 5.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island cross country teams to compete in State tournament
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024
Locals find community on Jamesport, Peconic pickleball courts
SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024
Tuckers out of soccer playoffs after loss to Center Moriches
NORTHFORKER
Tulsi Square fits right in at new Greenport location
SOUTHFORKER
Feed Your Read! Curl up with some November books selections from A Book Place
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
