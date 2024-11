Shelter Island School

The polls are open today for all registered voters at the Shelter Island School from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(Reporter file )

Last evening, Monday, Nov. 4, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church hosted it’s annual Election Day Eve dinner for the community, with sauerbraten and all the trimmings on the menu.

Below are some scenes of the happy gathering, with photos by Adam Bundy.