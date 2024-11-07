Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Nov. 7, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. If you need to make a character please see Sara at least a day in advance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-5, Library.

Early Childhood Finger Painting, 11 a.m. Ages 2+ Library.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Tiny Pancake Party, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Children’s Movie, 4 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Come enjoy a film about a cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna. Popcorn provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Virtual Author Series, 7 p.m. Stanley Milford Jr. Live interactive session, audience can pose questions to the author. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Movie Night, 5 p.m. Library. Come watch an evening movie in the trailer conference room . Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. Library Director Terry Lucas leads a discussion of Our Mutual Friend on Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 p.m. at the American Legion. Invocation, ceremonies including flag raising in honor of living and deceased veterans.

Veterans Celebration Dinner, 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281. $20. 100 tickets available. Pulled pork, pulled chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, desserts, cash bar. Email [email protected] for tickets.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. at the Historical Society. Discussion of The Marriage Portrait, led by Suzanne Louer. Register at silibrary.org

Paws of War, 7 p.m., Zoom presented by the library. Since 2014, this organization has brought more than 600 dogs and cats, rescued by our troops overseas, to safety in the U.S. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Reporter Community Forum, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Commercial Fishing on Shelter Island: Bringing Back a Traditional Enterprise.Moderator: Charity Robey. Panelists: Jim Hayward, Sawyer Clark, Tara McClintock, Armond Joseph. Free, open to the public.

Virtual Author Series, 7 p.m. Javier Zamora. Live interactive session, audience can pose questions to the author. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Mashomack Fall Colors Painting Workshop, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Barbara Thomas, local nature artist, will guide painters to render the beautiful fall flora: leaves, berries, seed pods and more. Advanced registration is required. Call 631-749-4219 or email [email protected] to reserve.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB November 7, 6 - 7 p.m.

Planning Board November 12, 7 - 9 p.m.

Board OF EDUCATION November 12, 6 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

November 13, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Community Housing Board

November 14, 7 - 8:30 p.m.