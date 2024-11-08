Daily Update: Shelter Island Veterans to be honored on Monday
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 8.
FREE FOR ALL
North Fork organizations recognize veterans this year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Veterans to be honored on Monday
SUFFOLK TIMES
Save the Sound releases 2024 water report card
High school sports roundup: Porters make the playoffs for first time in 11 years
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats clinch third straight county crown
Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup
NORTHFORKER
Culture Club: East End Seaport Museum, Greenport
SOUTHFORKER
Scorsese hits Sag Harbor for the annual Festival of Preservation
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
