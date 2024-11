The Island’s own Dr. Frank Adipietro. (Courtesy photo)

Dr. Frank Adipietro once again — going on four decades now and counting — ran through the streets of New York at last Sunday’s Marathon, and finished along with 55,646 others.

He sent along a few photos of his journey.

A group of runners who have been running the New York City Marathon together for many years, known as the NYC Marathon Streakers, met Sunday before the race. There are hundreds of Streakers, Islander Dr. Frank Adipietro said. He listed the names of the Streakers he ran with on Sunday, see above, from left, and the number of Marathons they’ve run: Michael Rubinfeld, 30; Rick Szambel, 33; Jim Laprel, 45; Dr. Frank, 43; Ed Evanick, 29; and Lynn Harmonay, 25. (Courtesy photo)

First Avenue in Manhattan, where more than a million people watch the race and cheer the runners along this 4-mile stretch. (Courtesy photo)

Mile 20, where, as Dr. Frank says, ‘The real fun starts here during the last 6.2 miles.’ (Courtesy photo)

This was a first for Dr. Frank: ‘I’ve never seen a dog running a NYC Marathon. Her name is Shirley, and looking quite good at Mile 8 in Brooklyn.’ Notice, in addition to the sunglasses, Shirley is wearing dog sneakers. (Courtesy photo)