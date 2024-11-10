Residents weigh in on Shelter Island Town budget

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

They don’t get a vote, although taxpayers unhappy with the proposed Shelter Island budget that is anticipated to raise taxes by 7.2% are afforded an opportunity for a public hearing.

The first challenge at the Nov. 6 public hearing came from resident Bob Kohn, who said the tax hike shouldn’t exceed 2.5%. Nor should the Town continue a 14-year policy of allocating $15,000 a year to the Shelter Island Historical Society, which was implemented by a former administration led by Jim Dougherty.

In recent years, Historical Society Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson has outlined the services the organization renders to the Town.

There was talk last year about a contract outlining those services that not only includes storage of maps, records and documents, but also ensures they are protected, maintained in climate-controlled facilities keeping them from deteriorating.

In a letter to the editor submitted for Thursday’s print publication, Ms. Lawrenson said she has submitted an invoice to the Town Board for archival services rendered during the current year and a draft of a contract for future years to maintain documents and other records the Town has placed at the Historical Society since 2010.

She said a statement made during the hearing by a taxpayer that the Historical Society receives millions of dollars in contributions every year from wealthy supporters is incorrect.

“Our annual operating budget is under $500,000,” she wrote to the Reporter. “Every dollar we raise supports our operating costs, our collections, educational programs and exhibits. There is no extra stash of money. The generosity of many Shelter Islanders is at the heart of our support. Their donations allow us to fulfill our mission.”

The allocation for the Historical Society isn’t yet in the budget, but Councilman Albert Dickson said he thought it would be unfair to cut the $15,000 at this point after it has been in the budget for 14 years. He pointed out the Historical Society has to plan its spending and had every reason to believe the money would be forthcoming in 2025.

Councilman Benjamin Dyett called for establishing a contract with the Historical Society that would outline specifics of services rendered so the money can continue to flow without the annual battle ensuing over why that organization gets an allocation from the town, while others like Mashomack Preserve and Sylvester Manor don’t.

Bert Waife objected to the allocation to purchase a high water rescue vehicle, saying firefighters and EMTs he has spoken to see no reason for the purchase.

Police Chief Jim Read has said the vehicle can be used for other purposes, and its purchase would be a lot less than raising roads that flood at a time when money is tight.

Michael Shatken said a little thinking about how the budget could be structured more effectively could save money. A lot of money is spent on litigation, often related to the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. He suggested more money could be saved by hiring additional personnel in the Building Department, despite the funds the additional help would cost.

He challenged the Town Board to go back and look at the budget more strategically.

The Town Board will discuss the budget further and vote to adopt it with any changes that could be made as a result of comments at the public hearing and information it could receive on costs and revenues. But it must vote to adopt a budget on Nov. 19.