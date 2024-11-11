Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: A way of life

Sunrise at Congdon Creek on Monday, Nov. 4, the opening day for bay scallops in New York waters. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 11.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: A way of life

SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue colonel retires after 18 years at the 106th

Town Board adopts $62.3M 2025 budget

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town gets creative to cleanup Meetinghouse Creek

NORTHFORKER

Stretch Garden is ready to help your body blossom in Aquebogue

SOUTHFORKER

The Art of Crunching: renowned Hamptons caterer releases new line of local potato chips

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

