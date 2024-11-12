Daily Update: Talking about the future of fishing on Shelter Island

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 12.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Talking about the future of fishing on Shelter Island: How we can catch, grow, and eat our way to healthy bays

SUFFOLK TIMES

James Sleckman of Southold publishes first novel

Nine North Fork runners qualify for state cross country championships

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wizards back in Riverhead, bring competition and laughs

SWR takes Long Island girls soccer title

NORTHFORKER

Bright Lights, Lasting Memories: Riverhead Holiday Light Show illuminates Splish Splash starting Nov. 15

SOUTHFORKER

Look Sharp: the covetable knives of craftsman Dereyk Patterson

