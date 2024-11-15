Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15, 2024
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 15.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Cinemas reopens refreshed, upgraded
Skywatch Fall 2024: comets, meteors and supermoon
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town seeks to keep odd-year elections
Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA
NORTHFORKER
Dine in or order out from these North Fork restaurants this Thanksgiving
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Portuguese caldo verde
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.