Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15, 2024

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 15.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15, 2024

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Cinemas reopens refreshed, upgraded

Skywatch Fall 2024: comets, meteors and supermoon

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town seeks to keep odd-year elections

Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA

NORTHFORKER

Dine in or order out from these North Fork restaurants this Thanksgiving

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Portuguese caldo verde

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.