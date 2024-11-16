Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods

Shelter Island Fire Department logo

For the next presentation in the Shelter Island Public Library’s Friday Night Dialogues series, the public is invited to a talk on Nov. 22 at the Mashomack Preserve Education Center building on South Ferry Road.

Mashomack’s Conservation Stewardship Manager, Cody Miller, will talk about the many facets of her role, with a major focus on maintaining the health of Mashomack’s grounds.

Her presentation, entitled “Fire in the Woods,” will take a look back in time on the evolution of the human relationship with wildland fire. Cody will talk about how fire historically occurred and was used by humans and how Smokey The Bear, with his memorable message — “Only you can prevent forest fires ” — changed the way we looked at, thought about, and managed fire in the forests across America.

After exploring the history of fire in America, Cody will talk about how the treatment of fire has changed the landscape, both literally and figuratively, and how that relates to parks and conservancies in New York, Long Island, Shelter Island, and Mashomack. Cody will discuss the regular fire training sessions she attends, where she learns the latest ways to use fire in a controlled fashion, protecting and promoting a healthier habitat to be enjoyed by all.

We’ll learn about how The Nature Conservancy, the organization that owns and manages Mashomack, is an advocate and leader in the world of prescribed fire. As such, The Nature Conservancy is influencing policy across the United States and around the world to promote proactive fire management.

This program, at 7 p.m. on the Nov. 22, is free, but donations are gladly accepted. To sign up and attend, please go to the Library website shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/

