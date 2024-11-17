Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Election 2024

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Thank God, it’s over.

That was the reaction for almost all U.S. citizens when the polls closed Tuesday, Nov. 5, the counting of votes began, and winners were declared on Wednesday.

When the curtain came down on Election 2024, so did an assault on the public’s attention and consciousness, with ceaseless TV and internet advertisements, the assaults to the eyes around every corner — political yard signs — interminable robocalls, emails, texts touting candidates and begging, and a common feeling of apprehension and dread over “the most important election of our lifetime,” or so said every pundit with access to a microphone.

Who knows? Their prediction may be correct.

Also at an end were campaigns for election from the municipal level to the presidency that weren’t just negative (oh, those were the days) but vile, with contemptible lies by the bushel and the barrel, topped by a candidate for the presidency calling his opponent “trash,” “sick,” “depraved,” and excrement, and her supporters “scum” and “vermin.”

His opponent characterized him as “unstable,” “unhinged,” and a “fascist.”

The Republicans are still celebrating, and rightfully so, with a stunning sweep that consolidates their supremacy in all branches of the federal government. The Democrats are in mourning, also with cause, consigned to the political wilderness for at least two years.

On the Island it’s reversed, with the Democrats filling the vacant Town Board seat and tipping the political balance on the Board three to two in favor of the Dems.

Political affiliation, it’s always said, doesn’t mean much for Shelter Island when it comes to choosing leaders, which is a rare situation anywhere, and a good thing. This time around it’s wait and see.

After the last election, political comity and a spirit of working together failed when the first task before the Board was to fill a vacant seat to bring it to its full consignment of five seats, or stay with an empty chair at the table. But political considerations and ambition came into play, and two members stonewalled the process, leaving the Board shy one member.

A welcome sign of a productive future is the Island Democratic winner, immediately upon hearing the results, pledged to listen and work with those who didn’t vote for him, and the independent candidate for Town Board immediately accepted the result, saying, “The people speak.” The Republican candidate had no comment on the election.

On the national level, there are also positive signs. The losing candidate for president accepted the decision and made a gracious acceptance speech. President Biden invited the winner to the White House for a meeting a week after the election.

What a change from last time, when the loser lied, calling the free and fair election rigged, and to this day has refused to admit he lost. He didn’t invite his winning opponent to the White House, and didn’t have the grace to even attend the inauguration.

Those norms, of accepting defeat, and offering congratulations and a pledge of assistance to the victor, which have been followed since the founding of the United States, seem to be back on track.

Here’s to a new era in American political life.

We live in hope.