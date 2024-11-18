Daily Update: Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 18.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods
SUFFOLK TIMES
Memorial Monday: Remembering Marjorie Day
Letters to the Editor: Some scallop history
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
A heist with a joyful ending at Star’s Confectionary
‘Future of Riverhead’ forum highlights key goals and challenges
NORTHFORKER
Find the perfect artisanal gift at these North Fork holiday markets
SOUTHFORKER
Shippy’s new biergarten (and then some) gets the green light
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.