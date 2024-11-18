Daily Update: Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods

Shelter Island Fire Department logo

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 18.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods

SUFFOLK TIMES

Memorial Monday: Remembering Marjorie Day

Letters to the Editor: Some scallop history

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A heist with a joyful ending at Star’s Confectionary

‘Future of Riverhead’ forum highlights key goals and challenges

NORTHFORKER

Find the perfect artisanal gift at these North Fork holiday markets

SOUTHFORKER

Shippy’s new biergarten (and then some) gets the green light

