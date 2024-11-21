Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Nov. 21, 2024
Here are the headlines for Thursday, November 21.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 21, 2024
SUFFOLK TIMES
Farms for the Future helps Army veteran give back
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Civic ‘Blue Ribbon Panel’ convenes on land preservation
NORTHFORKER
Between the Branches: What it takes to create CAST’s annual Festival of Trees
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: mid-century splendor in East Hampton
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.