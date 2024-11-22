Daily Update

Daily Update: Peconic Land Trust program helps veteran give back

By Reporter Staff

Tim Curry has big plans to help veterans transition to a fulfilling and enriching civilian life. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 22.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Peconic Land Trust program helps veteran give back

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election

Trio of Mattituck standouts ink college letters

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Statewide burn ban in effect through Nov. 30

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Get crafty and outdoorsy this pre-Thanksgiving weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content