Weather Service: Bundle up for the first day of December

By Ambrose Clancy

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

December arrived on Shelter Island this morning, bringing the coldest day of the year — so far.

It will be a mostly sunny Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature near 40 degrees. But the west wind at 10 to 14 miles an hour will make it feel more like 15 to 25 degrees.

The wind will hit gusts during the day of 26 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight will be clear, with a low dipping to 21 degrees, and a wind chill factor between 10 and 15 degrees. The wind will stay out of the west at 8 to 10 mph.

