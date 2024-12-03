Daily Update: Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, December 3.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year
SUFFOLK TIMES
Longtime Greenport marina worker retires after 45 years
Uncovering North Fork’s ‘buried’ pirate past with historian Folk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Area vehicle deer strikes spike as days shorten
Beleaf marijuana dispensary opens in Calverton
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Find the perfect local present here
SOUTHFORKER
Feed Your Read! This December, 5 books for gifting from Finley’s Fiction
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.