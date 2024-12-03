Daily Update: Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year

Shelter Island American Legion Post Commander Michael “Zack” Mundy, a Marine Corps veteran, was named Veteran of the Year for Suffolk County’s District 1 at a ceremony on Nov. 26 in Hauppauge. With him was his wife, Shelby, left, and Legislator Catherine Stark, who presented the County Proclamation honoring Mr. Mundy. (Courtesy Photo)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year

SUFFOLK TIMES

Longtime Greenport marina worker retires after 45 years

Uncovering North Fork’s ‘buried’ pirate past with historian Folk

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Area vehicle deer strikes spike as days shorten

Beleaf marijuana dispensary opens in Calverton

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Find the perfect local present here

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! This December, 5 books for gifting from Finley’s Fiction

