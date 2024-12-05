Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 5, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. Session C, 5 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Dungeons and Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Tween International Snack Party, 4 p.m. (Ages 12+) Candies, chips and fun snacks from across the globe. At the library. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Movie Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. Holiday movie special, PG. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Sylvester Manor Windmill Lighting, 4 p.m. 21 Manwaring Road. Caroling and refreshments. Open to all.

Library Author Talk, 7 p.m. David Browne will discuss his new book, Talkin’ Greenwich Village, about the music scene that gave us everyone from Billie Holiday to Bob Dylan, Judy Collins and more. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

St. Nicholas Fair, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Craft fair, Cookie Walk, soups and sandwiches, silent auction.

Sylvester Manor Behind the Scenes Tour, 1 p.m. Free tour of 1737 Manor House, 80 N. Ferry Rd. Register at sylvestermanor.org/event/behind-the-scenes-tour-1207/

East End Hospice Tree of Lights, 2:30 p.m. Memorial Service, Shelter Island Public Library. Ornaments are hung in memory of loved ones. For information, call EEH Development Office at 631-288-7080.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

Chase Creek Tree Lighting, 4:30 p.m. Gathering at Volunteer Park, Bridge Street. Open to all.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. At the Historical Society. Bring a book you like to share. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Library Virtual Author Talk, 2 p.m. Laura Dave will take part in an interactive event with audience Q&A. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Sweet Island Dulcimers, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Part of the Library Friday Night Dialogue Series. Open to all. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, St. Mary’s Church, 9 – 11 a.m. Santa’s visit: 9 – 10 a.m. $5 per person; $15 per family. Pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage, while supplies last.No reservations required.

Historical Society Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shop at holiday vendors, enjoy music and treats sold from food trucks.

Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3-5 p.m. at the Manor House. Mulled cider, sweet and savory treats, holiday singing, crafts.

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

WQIAB,

6-7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

West Neck Water District Board of Directors,

2- 3 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

CPF Advisory Board,

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Town Board Work Session,

1-3 p.m.

Fire District Election,

7:30, Firehouse

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

ZBA Hearing,

7:30 – 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Community Housing Board,

7- 8:30 p.m.