Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 5, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. Session C, 5 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
Dungeons and Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Tween International Snack Party, 4 p.m. (Ages 12+) Candies, chips and fun snacks from across the globe. At the library. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Movie Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. Holiday movie special, PG. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
Sylvester Manor Windmill Lighting, 4 p.m. 21 Manwaring Road. Caroling and refreshments. Open to all.
Library Author Talk, 7 p.m. David Browne will discuss his new book, Talkin’ Greenwich Village, about the music scene that gave us everyone from Billie Holiday to Bob Dylan, Judy Collins and more. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
St. Nicholas Fair, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Craft fair, Cookie Walk, soups and sandwiches, silent auction.
Sylvester Manor Behind the Scenes Tour, 1 p.m. Free tour of 1737 Manor House, 80 N. Ferry Rd. Register at sylvestermanor.org/event/behind-the-scenes-tour-1207/
East End Hospice Tree of Lights, 2:30 p.m. Memorial Service, Shelter Island Public Library. Ornaments are hung in memory of loved ones. For information, call EEH Development Office at 631-288-7080.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
Chase Creek Tree Lighting, 4:30 p.m. Gathering at Volunteer Park, Bridge Street. Open to all.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. At the Historical Society. Bring a book you like to share. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Library Virtual Author Talk, 2 p.m. Laura Dave will take part in an interactive event with audience Q&A. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Sweet Island Dulcimers, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Part of the Library Friday Night Dialogue Series. Open to all. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
PTSA Breakfast with Santa, St. Mary’s Church, 9 – 11 a.m. Santa’s visit: 9 – 10 a.m. $5 per person; $15 per family. Pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage, while supplies last.No reservations required.
Historical Society Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shop at holiday vendors, enjoy music and treats sold from food trucks.
Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3-5 p.m. at the Manor House. Mulled cider, sweet and savory treats, holiday singing, crafts.
TOWN MEETINGS
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
WQIAB,
6-7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
West Neck Water District Board of Directors,
2- 3 p.m.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
CPF Advisory Board,
8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Town Board Work Session,
1-3 p.m.
Fire District Election,
7:30, Firehouse
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
ZBA Hearing,
7:30 – 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Community Housing Board,
7- 8:30 p.m.