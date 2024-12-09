Save the Sound’s 2024 report card

The Long Island Sound in Greenport. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Save the Sound recently released its Long Island Sound report card.

The nonprofit organization’s biennial analysis rates the water of Long Island Sound with grades A through F. The waters off the North Fork, known as the East Basin, were given an A.

“The East Basin has some of the best water quality in all of Long Island Sound. And that would be expected,” said Peter Linderoth, Director of Water Quality at Save the Sound. “It’s very close to the Atlantic Ocean. It gets very regular tidal flushing with the Atlantic Ocean. Population density in that part of the Sound is relatively low, especially as you consider compared to moving west towards New York City.”

The report card is one of two big reports that the water quality program puts out. This report deals with the health of the water itself, while the other report deals with whether or not local beaches along the Sound are safe for swimming.

“The Long Island Sound report card rates the ecological health of Long Island Sound waters. So how well those waters can sustain aquatic life — fish, seaweeds, plants, all the wildlife that we want to see in the water,” said Mr. Linderoth.

Despite this good grade, Mr. Linderoth did temper his news with some caveats. “Just because the open waters off the shoreline are doing so well, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the bays, harbors, creeks and inlets near them are also doing as well,” Mr. Linderoth added. “Some of the challenges that the North Shore, especially the eastern North Shore, faces in terms of nitrogen pollution, are on-site septic systems and cesspools that release excess nitrogen into the groundwater, which then makes its way into bays, harbors and creeks.”

While not as heavily developed as western locales in terms of impervious surfaces such as roads, roofs, and parking lots, the East End does have a number of other stressers.

One of the top concerns is nitrogen-based fertilizers. Switching to organic and slow-release fertilizers can help mitigate their impact. “So be it sod or yards or golf

courses, going with organic, slow-release fertilizer is the way to go,” Mr. Linderoth said. “It tends to get into the soil a bit better. But part of that is being smart about when it’s being put out, right? So if there’s a heavy rainstorm forecasted for a couple days after, that’s not a great time to be putting out fertilizer.”

Another way to impact fertilizer run-off is switching to native grasses or eliminating lawns altogether. “The grasses that we have in our yards are mostly non-native to the area. They’re water intensive. They need excess nutrients,” said Mr. Linderoth. “So moving away from that kind of status symbol is a social shift that would really benefit our waters.”

“Long Island Sound is warming up, which presents a whole host of issues in terms of water quality and the animals that live in the sound. Burning fossil fuels releases nitrogen into the air, not just excess carbon,” Mr. Linderoth added. “Like carbon, this nitrogen also goes into the air where precipitation picks it up, leading to nitrogen-rich storm water. Since storms are becoming more frequent and more severe, more pollution is making its way into this system, creating a feedback loop.”

Taking steps to change the way infrastructure is constructed can also make a difference for runoff. Green elements like rain gardens, bio-swales and porous pavement allow water through them which will improve water quality.

Besides changing their landscaping practices, individuals can make a difference by becoming involved in local government and demanding changes that benefit water quality.

Citizens should “show up to public meetings that are focused on water quality and share their opinions,” Mr. Linderoth said. “We want to restore water quality where it’s needed and protect good water quality where we have it as well. There’s a lot of power in people showing up at those meetings.”