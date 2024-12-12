Shelter Island real estate transfers: Dec. 12, 2024
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group
by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 4, 2024.
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Estate of Dorothy Stengele to George & Chelsea Hoffmann, 480 Lupen Drive (1000-104-1-2) (R) $700,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Estate of Donald Cleveland to Stewart & Anne Cutler, Winthrop Drive (1000-9-10-2) (V) $900,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Gail Chmela to Mark Carrol & Tara Maitra, 217 6th Street (1001-7-1-8) (R) $1,550,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Estate of Helen Price to Thomas Egan & Betty Santangelo, 630 4th Street (1000-117-9-15.001) (V) $780,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Marc LaMaina to HREA 125 Union Avenue LLC, 125 Union Avenue (600-129-2-35) (R) $900,000
• Douglas Schmieder to Lucilo Velez & Jazmin Ochoa, 82 Ellen Street (600-65-1-29.016) (R) $555,000
• Renee Chizever Family Trust to Kenneth & Paula Tabor, 33 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-33) (R) $510,000
• Estate of Martha Harris to WB Properties LLC, 21 Philip Street (600-106-1-10) (R) $200,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Estate of Lorraine Haeg to Maia Khutsishvili, 95 Apple Court (1000-69-3-18) (R) $700,000
• Christine Horan to William Snyder & Joseph Murray, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 11C (1000-63.02-1-30) (R) $565,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)