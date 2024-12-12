Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 12, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie:Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Dungeons and Dragons, Session B, 3 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Movie Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. Holiday movie special, PG. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Dungeons and Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Escape Room, 3 p.m., Library (Age 6+) Solve the challenges and win the prize. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

Magic the Gathering, 3 p.m., Library (Age 8+) Solve the challenges and win the prize. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Children’s International Snack Party, 3 p.m. (Ages 9+) Candies, chips and fun snacks from across the globe. At the library. Register at silibrary.org

Tails & Tales, Reading with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Children will take turns reading to the therapy dog. At the library. See Sara for a waiver; parent must sign.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. Session C, 5 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Sweet Island Dulcimers, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Part of the Library Friday Night Dialogue Series. Open to all.Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, St. Mary’s Church, 9 – 11 a.m. Santa’s visit: 9 – 10 a.m. $5 per person; $15 per family. Pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage, while supplies last.No reservations required.

Historical Society Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shop at holiday vendors, enjoy music and treats sold from food trucks.

Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3-5 p.m. at the Manor House. Mulled cider, sweet and savory treats, holiday singing, children’s stories, crafts.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

2025: The Year of Trusts, Zoom, 1 p.m. Library presentation by Britt Burner, Esq. on estate planning. Register at silibrary.org

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Volunteers needed for Holiday Boutique, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island School, sponsored by PTSA. Last day to drop off donated items. Volunteers also needed to help break down on Wednesday. For information contact [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Holiday Boutique, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Shelter Island School, sponsored by PTSA. For information contact [email protected]

Cookie Swap, 5 p.m. A Library program at the Presbyterian Church. Bring three dozen cookies to swap and bring home. Bring a savory appetizer to share and enjoy at the event. Register at the Circulation Desk.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Family Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come to the Library trailer to pick up a holiday take and make craft and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Register at silibrary.rog

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Shelter Island Community Chorus Concert, 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Free, open to all. Donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments afterward.

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Community Housing Bd., 7- 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Water Advisory Committee, 2 – 3 p.m.

Town Bd. Meeting, 6 – 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Town Bd. Work Session, 1 – 3 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 – 7 p.m.

Fire District Meeting, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Emergency Medical Services

Advisory Board, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m.