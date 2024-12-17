Daily Update: Temperature drop spikes cold-stun sea turtles on Shelter Island and East End

A green sea turtle found ‘cold-stunned’ and stranded at Reel Point by Islander KC Bailey. The turtle was one of two found within a week on Island beaches, part of a record number of endangered turtles. (Credit: KC Bailey)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, December 17.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Temperature drop spikes cold-stun sea turtles on Shelter Island and East End

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Contract for Riverhead school non-instructional employees past expiration

Riverhead girls hoops team undefeated so far

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport marinas seek urgent dredging project

Settlers’ new hoops coach settles in

NORTHFORKER

Strain Stars is Riverhead’s newest (and largest) recreational dispensary

SOUTHFORKER

11 eateries for Hamptons and Shelter Island Christmas Eve and Day dining

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.