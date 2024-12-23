Daily Update: In the Kitchen with Charity: The feast of seven fishes in one fragrant bowl

The presentation of the Bouillabaisse at Vine Street Cafe is enhanced by the Rouille and grilled bread. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, December 23.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In the Kitchen with Charity: The feast of seven fishes in one fragrant bowl

SUFFOLK TIMES

$150K bond approved for Fishers Island barracks

Year in Review: Our favorite stories of 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review: Our favorite stories of 2024

Editorial: What is up with the drones?

NORTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Lauren Chattman’s cream cheese and jam pinwheels

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons Hanukkah Happenings

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.