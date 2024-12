Dawn at Coecles Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Today, Monday, Dec. 23, will be a cold, clear, windy winter day on Shelter Island.

The high temperature, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), will reach just above the freezing mark at 33 degrees, but the wind will make it feel like 15 to 25 throughout the day.

Tonight, clouds move in and the temperature will stay about the same. The NWS is calling for a chance of snow showers in the wee hours of Christmas Eve.