Shelter Island By the Numbers Jan. 19, 2025

(Courtesy photo)

2

Percent tax cap imposed by New York State could be exceeded for the 2025-26 Shelter Island School budget

200

People estimated to have participated in the Women’s Rally in Greenport on Jan. 11

6

Million dollar renovation of Sylvester Manor is underway

4

Vehicle accidents last week involved collisions with deer

1,000

Dollar grant will be awarded to the winner of the Fourth Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Contest open to unpublished poets who are at least 17 years old

4

Successive matches were won by the 7th and 8th grade girls volleyball team