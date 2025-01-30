Daily Update: Could it happen here? Wildfire risk for Shelter Island

(Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 30.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Could it happen here? Wildfire risk for Shelter Island

SUFFOLK TIMES

After a decade-long drought, ice boat racing returns to Long Island

Calendar of Events

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Bay Medical Center program supports cardiac patients

Calendar of Events

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Crescent Duck Farm fundraiser, the annual chili cook-off and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: A classically styled shingled home with brand-new touches

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.