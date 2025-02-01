What, and where, is that? Feb. 1, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Cynthia Michalak responded correctly on our Facebook page, identifying last week’s mystery photo of the Island’s 9/11 memorial (see below), standing in the field next to the Center Firehouse.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The memorial is an iron girder from Ground Zero, its only adornment a brass Fire Department insignia and the number 343, a reference to the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.

The Island did its part to help after the terror attacks. That morning, Sept. 11, 2001, Island volunteer EMTs climbed into two ambulances fully loaded with emergency medical supplies and drove west.

The teams — composed of Helen Rosenblum, Ed Boyd, Faye Rodriguez, Chris Drake, Ed Kotula, Peter McCracken, Bud Fox, Ken Klenawicus and Ben Jones — weren’t sure what they would find in the city. It was just necessary to go immediately and do what they could to help.