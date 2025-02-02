Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 2, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

POLICE REPORTS

On Jan. 24, police turned over old ammunition, flares and fireworks to Suffolk County for destruction. A police officer spoke with the school kindergarten class about school safety on Jan. 24 at the request of the teacher. The police received a complaint about a concerning Facebook post on Jan. 24. A repossession company employee advised police on Jan. 24 that he had a 2023 Caterpillar excavator in case the owner reported it missing.

A caller requested documentation on Jan. 26 that he was unsuccessfully trying to contact a buyer he’d made contact with on Facebook market place. Police instructed a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson to 5th and 6th grades on Jan. 27.

A vehicle owner reported on Jan. 27 that he had scrapped his vehicle and destroyed the plates; he was issued a form for the DMV. A traffic stop on West Neck Road on the 27th resulted in a warning.

Three traffic stops in the Center on Jan. 29 resulted in verbal warnings. Distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Jan. 28 resulted in no violations being observed.

A strong odor of propane in Hay Beach was investigated on Jan. 28; the owner reported that Piccozzi’s has been monitoring an empty tank and the odor is coming from sediment. Chief Beckwith of the Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and confirmed there were no problems.

On. Jan. 29 a caller reported three people hunting too close to residences in Hay Beach. The hunters were gone on police arrival; the area was canvassed with no problems.

An anonymous complainant contacted police about another person’s driving ability on Jan. 29. Police agreed to speak with the person in question and patrol the area to observe the driving.

A complainant told police on Jan. 30 that he was a victim of cyber blackmail.

Police performed school crossing duty; conducted foot patrol at the boys basketball game; provided a lift assist; and conducted court duty.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Jan. 24 a caller reported a cat showing up at a Heights job site two days in a row. The Animal Control Officer circulated photos of the cat to surrounding neighbors until the owner claimed and retrieved the cat.

An injured deer reported on the 27th was dispatched. An injured deer reported in Cartwright on Jan. 30 ran into the woods upon police arrival.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to a case on Jan. 24 and transported the patient to Southampton Hospital.

On Jan. 27, SIEMS responded and transported one patient to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

One person was evaluated by SIEMS but refused medical attention or transport on the 30th.