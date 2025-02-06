Councilman questions real estate reassessments: Says taxpayers need answers now

Gordon Gooding (Reporter file photo)

Councilman Gordon Gooding, the Town Board’s newest member, wants to revisit the 2025 $17.4 million budget, $12.5 million of which is to be raised from property taxes. He wants to try to scale back planned spending, even though the budget was unanimously adopted by his four colleagues in November.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams told him at Tuesday afternoon’s work session that she questions every purchase order that crosses her desk before she approves payment.

Mr. Gooding was bringing to the Board concerns voiced by some taxpayers based on the belief that a return to 100% property valuations from 68% during the last few years could mean a 30% increase in their tax bills, despite Assessor Judith Lechmanski’s previous statements to the contrary.

“This is going to be a really big issue,” Mr. Gooding warned his Town Board colleagues.

Ms. Lechmanski appeared at a work session in November to explain that, while it’s true that in the past few years property was valued at 68% of its worth and is now returning to the annual 100% valuation, there were differences in how that would affect individual tax bills.

She said some owners of property assessed at $1 million won’t see any appreciable change in their tax bills. Others will see a small increase, Ms. Lechmanski said. Those with property assessed at $680,000 can expect to pay less than they did last year. That’s because some properties have increased in value since the 100% valuations were done annually, while thers may have gone down or stayed the same as three years ago.

Another factor is the number of new residents who have had their property developed or those who have expanded the structures, making the valuations higher.

At the end of the day, individual bills reflect the current value of a property and the overall amount to be raised from tax money can be expected to be split among the current value of all taxable properties on the Island. Ms. Brach-Williams said the only way individual bills would increase by 30% would be if all budgets funded by tax money increased by that much.

The Town’s spending plan is up by 7.8%. The budgets from the school, Fire Department, library and Suffolk County would each have to need 30% more money from taxpayers to support their spending and none are anywhere near that figure.

Mr. Gooding wanted to bring Ms. Lechmanski back to a Town Board work session immediately to explain calculations. She is to return in March with a State representative who can expand on the process. But Ms. Brach-Williams said she needs additional time this month to line up the State representative and with her staff, finish calculating figures.

Taxpayers will have the opportunity to meet with Ms. Lechmanski to question their assessments. Some can see changes, while anyone who still believes the bill represents over-taxation can grieve their the assessment in May before the Board of Assessment Review.