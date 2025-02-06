Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 6, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Registration is now open for children’s February Break and summer programs at Sylvester Manor, Includes new summer program for 2 to 3 1/2 year olds. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Children’s Trivia Night, (10+) 3 p.m. Win a gift certificate to Maria’s Kitchen. No registration required.

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Friday Night Dialogue, Eugenics, Zoom, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Mark Torres discusses his book, “Long Island and the History of Eugenics: Station of Intolerance.” Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Mashomack Point Tour, Mashomack, 1 – 4 p.m. Only once a year, this truck ride and walk offers a tour of the area’s unique woodlands, fields and kettles, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Valentine’s Day Lunch, 12 – 2 p.m. Community Center (60+)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Estate Planning, Zoom, presented by the Library. 1 p.m. Essentials, including wills, advance directives and more. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Narcan Training, in person, at the Library. 1 p.m. Free training and a naloxene kit to respond to an overdose. Register at silibrary.org

Shelter Island Book Club, at the Historical Society, led by Suzanne Louer of the Library. 4:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Senior Scams: the Danger Signs, Zoom, presented by the Library. 1 p.m. Learn the types of scams and how to avoid them. Register at silibrary.org

Silent Book Club, at the Rams Head Inn, bring a book to enjoy by the fire, 5 p.m., mingle later if you like. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

CPF Advisory Board, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5-7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Town Board Work Session, 1 – 4 p.m.

Planning Board, 7 – 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Community Housing Board, 7 – 8:30 p.m.