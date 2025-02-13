Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Hope

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

February is Black History Month, when the nation can pause and learn something about the culture of African Americans and their contributions to our society. It also affords the opportunity to take a long look at slavery, what President Barack Obama called “America’s original sin.”

To take the analogy further, original sin can be cleansed from the soul, and recognizing it is the first step toward health.

In December 2015, President Obama spoke to the nation on the anniversary of the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery in our country. He noted the importance of looking back, but it means nothing if we don’t look ahead: “We betray our most noble past if we were to deny the possibility of movement, the possibility of progress; if we were to let cynicism consume us and fear overwhelm us. If we lost hope. For however slow, however incomplete, however harshly, loudly, rudely challenged at each point along our journey, in America, we can create the change that we seek. All it requires is that our generation be willing to do what those who came before us have done: To rise above the cynicism and rise above the fear, to hold fast to our values, to see ourselves in each other, to cherish dignity and opportunity not just for our own children but for somebody else’s child. To remember that our freedom is bound up with the freedom of others — regardless of what they look like or where they come from or what their last name is or what faith they practice.”

An etching of a sailing ship on an attic beam at Sylvester Manor, made sometime in the 1830s by William Pharaoh, an indentured boy who lived there. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

These words should not be forgotten, especially in a time when another president, questioned about a neo-Nazi rally chanting racist and antisemitic slogans, said the mob had included some “very fine people,” and later, the laughable (if it wasn’t so dangerous) idea that there is a “definite anti-white feeling” in our country.

In 1926 historian Carter G. Woodson created “Negro History Week,” and it got new life and was expanded when it became Black History Month in 1976 — our nation’s centennial year — through a proclamation issued by President Gerald Ford.

A memorial stone placed in 1884 reads: “Burying Ground of the Colored People of Sylvester Manor since 1651.” (Courtesy photo)

An indispensable institution on Shelter Island is Sylvester Manor, bringing history alive to all ages, from confronting its own participation centuries ago in America’s original sin, to chronicling the Island’s progression over the years. It also undertakes a careful stewardship of our natural resources that have brought, and continue to bring, sustenance and beauty to all.

We should listen to the Manor’s story, educating us all, so we can understand the truth that “our freedom is bound up with the freedom of others.”