Flowers grow alongside a state-of-the-art nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property. Homeowners will have to wait a lengthy period of time to receive full funding for the systems. (Courtesy Photo)

The Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board is holding a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. with homeowners associations to provide information on I/A (Innovative/Alternative) septic systems.

The meeting will be available via Zoom and accessible from the Town website.

The session is aimed at encouraging more residents to consider upgrading older septic systems and to make them aware of grant opportunities to offset costs.