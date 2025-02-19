Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 19, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Feb. 7, Richard L. Walker, 24, of Greenville, S.C. was arrested at 10:56 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, following an investigation of a single-vehicle accident. The defendant was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket requiring a future appearance in Justice Court.

SUMMONS

Nancy McCarthy of Shelter Island was ticketed on Feb. 8 for consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle after a stop on North Ferry Road.

ACCIDENT

Mitchell Rice of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Midway Road on Feb. 8 when a deer ran onto the roadway and struck the vehicle, causing damage to the front bumper, grille and hood estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Responding to complaints on Feb. 7 of multiple vehicles failing to yield at the traffic circle at North Ferry Road and South Cartwright Road in the Center, extra patrols were requested during rush hour. A report of a male firing a gun was investigated on Feb. 8; the suspect reported shooting a Red Ryder BB gun at a cardboard target. The responding officer confirmed it was not pointed at any residence and reviewed gun safety protocols with the shooter.

All highway departments were advised of snowy road conditions on Feb. 8 and 11. On the 9th, a complainant reported damage to a car’s side mirror, which the Highway Department advised was likely due to heavy snow thrown by a plow. The damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Police assisted Southold Police Department in determining a vehicle being sought had not entered Shelter Island via North Ferry after consulting a license plate reader on Feb. 10.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Feb. 10 and 11 with no violations observed. A DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson was taught to 5th and 6th grades on Feb. 11. A complainant requested documentation on the 12th of a person who had been photographing his family members in public.

Police assisted with a vehicle lockout; performed court duty; conducted school crossing duty; participated in the community fair; and processed a report of a lost license plate.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Injured deer were dispatched on Feb. 7 and 9 and the Highway Department was notified for removal. A dead deer was removed from a roadway on the 10th. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a report of a distressed Kemp Ridley turtle in Silver Beach on Feb. 8; the turtle was found to be deceased.

Responding on Feb. 9 to a report of a dog barking for 50 minutes, the ACO found the dog was back in the house but complainants said this was an ongoing problem. The ACO contacted the owner of a dog at large near a Menantic intersection that day and the owner collected the dog. Responding to a report of a distressed crow on the 10th, the ACO found a deceased crow in a tree with a broken neck.

AIDED CASES

On Feb. 8, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a case and transported a patient to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Responding to a case on Feb. 10, EMS transported a patient to Southampton Hospital.

ALARMS

Officers responded to a door alarm activation in Menantic on Feb. 10. The residence was found secure and the resident reset the alarm.