Island Housing Board says finances in good shape

The Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board (CPF), now under the leadership of Twoey Brayson since former chairman Gordon Gooding was elected to the Town Board, announced some good financial news last week.

Mr. Brayson said while December income to the fund from the real estate transfer tax is not yet in, it’s expected to total $464,000, describing it as “a banner month.”

Without including the anticipated December income, the local fund showed a balance of $10.6 million, of which $3.9 million is committed to the purchase of the 7 South Cartwright property, which would leave a balance of $6.7 million.

The fund has been averaging $36,000 in interest on its accounts each month, Mr. Brayson said, pronouncing the fund’s balance as “really good.”

The Community Preservation Fund resulted from legislation introduced by former Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (back in 1998. It began collecting money from a 2% real estate transfer tax paid by purchasers of property in the towns into accounts to ensure development wouldn’t outpace the need to provide areas for passive recreation, retaining the character of the East End towns.

In 2016, voters in the five East End towns approved resolutions to allow up to a samll percentage of CPF money for water quality improvement projects.

And, in 2023, Mr. Thiele moved to increase the tax to 2.5% with the added money dedicated to creation of affordable housing. Only Riverhead passed on the new fund; it’s estimated about $10 million has been provided to the other four East End towns for housing.

The South Cartwright deal is not closed, awaiting a response to a Freedom of Information request filed with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services dealing with water quality. That report is expected soon, Mr. Brayson said, and the purchase is expected to close shortly.

As for naming the new site, it was suggested it might be Josephson Head, based on the famous Egyptian statue now at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. Egyptologist Jack Josephson and his wife Magda Saleh, an Egyptian ballerina and Bolshoi Ballet dancer, lived on Shelter Island in the latter years of their lives. Members opted to delay any decision and discuss the issue next month.

Member Chuck Kraus told his colleagues that four protected preserves need work to open wider trails that are overgrown. He identified them as the Artists Lane Preserve, Cackle Hill, Mildred Flower Hird and the Sachem’s Woods Annex.

Public Works Commission Ken Lewis Jr. will coordinate with the CPF and Town Engineer Joe Finora on a schedule to do the work, Mr. Kraus said.