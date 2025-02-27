Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 27, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Sylvester Manor Registration is now open for children’s summer programs, Includes new summer program for 2 to 3 1/2 year olds. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 1 – 3 p.m. (Grades 7+) Library. For more information and to sign up please see Sara.

MONDAY, MARCH 3

Brain Teasers, 3 p.m. (6+) Challenge your brain with the puzzle of the day at the Library. No registration needed.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) Featuring the BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5

Tails & Tales, Reading out loud to a therapy dog at the Library. (6+) Children have 10-minute slots to read to Hannah the Therapy Dog, boosting their reading skills and confidence. Please see Sara for more information.

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m. The Rams Head Inn. Bring your favorite book to enjoy by the fire for an hour. Socialize after if you wish. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

Oscar Night Cocktail Party, North Fork Arts Center, Greenport. 4 – 6:30 p.m. $100 fundraiser to install an elevator in the movie theatre. Followed by live showing of the Oscar awards ceremony. Tickets and information on a silent auction at northfork-artscenter.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

Friday Night Dialogue, Unearthing the Past, at Mashomack Preserve Education Building, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Nedra Lee of the Fiske Center for Archeological Research will present on discoveries at the Afro Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

MONDAY, MARCH 3

Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 – 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

Town Board Work Session, 1 – 4 p.m.

CAC, 7 – 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.