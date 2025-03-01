WQI offers guides to septic grants

JULIE LANE PHOTO Water Quality Improvements Advisory Board discussed grants with homeowners groups.

The real estate transfer tax that provided money to fund projects aimed at improving water quality was birthed in 2016. Yet in the almost 10 years of its life, only 100 Innovative/Alternative (I/A) septic systems have been installed here using grant money to offset costs.

The Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board (WQI), charged with examining applications for funding to recommend to the Town Board for final decisions, isn’t limited to installation of I/A systems. It has helped to fund other projects, including support of remediation at Fresh Pond and providing money for water quality nitrate testing in the Center, as well as sending some funds to the Menantic Creek Keepers group to improve water quality in Menantic Creek.

Still, the majority of money goes to support I/A system installations, recognizing many existing septic systems on the Island were aged and ineffective. There were even sites where unknown to property owners, waste was pouring into ground water infecting nearby wells where their drinking water is sourced.

“Every I/A system that goes in is important,” said WQI Chairman James Eklund. Getting to 100 systems is positive, but simply not enough, he added.

For that reason, he and his colleagues and Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen, who works with her family’s company, Shelter Island Sand, Grav-el & Contracting that installs septic systems, reached out to homeowner associations to participate in a forum. The aim was to provide more information on how the grant system coming from the WQI fund, Suffolk County and New York State, can provide significant money for what can be an expensive project.

At the in-person meeting at Town Hall on Feb. 20, and virtually via Zoom, they outlined how the grant system works; what the grants cover; when money can expect to be paid through the various programs; and what kind of related costs a homeowner would have to pay.

Long gone is the estimated cost of an I/A system, which several years ago was quoted in the range of $20,000. Today, the cost is likely to be in the range of $35,000 to $40,000; depending on associated costs that could include landscaping, not paid by grants, the price tag could be $50,000 or more.

Suffolk County can provide up to $15,000 toward installation of an I/A system and another $5,000 for a pressurized drain field. Such systems use a pump to distribute wastewater from septic tanks to a network of pipes that go into the soil.

The State can provide up to $10,000 more, and the latest Town grants are at $12,000 plus an additional $4,000 if a new well has to be installed because the existing well would be less than the optimum 150 feet from the septic system.

If all grants are forthcoming at maximum levels, it would appear most costs could be covered. What is included in grant coverage includes piping in the house, electrical and plumbing service and even tree removal if it’s necessary for placement of the septic system. Putting in replacement trees, however, is part of landscaping and is not covered. Landscaping costs in the area would still be an out-of-pocket expense for the property owner.

As for payment timing, engineering bills that average about $2,500 — although some can be more expensive depending on the amount of work involved — would have to be paid out of pocket.

At the low end, a site that’s easy to work with can cost less money, but a more complex site near wetlands or other obstacles will cost more, Ms. Larsen said.

Ms. Larsen also noted Suffolk County has an approved list of installers. If a property owner chooses an installer not on that list, no grant money will be forthcoming.

The application process for State and County grants is fairly straightforward and requires one application for both.

There was a question about whether there might be savings if neighbors got together and used a contractor for the work. There could be an economy of scale, Mr. Eklund speculated. As for timing of grant payments, the State and County grants pay the contractor directly once the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has approved the work. But the Town grants don’t pay until all work is completed. There was a recommendation that the Town follow the lead of the County, but that was, at least temporarily, denied since it would require monitoring the project even after payment.

“We’re trying to make it easier” for applicants, Mr. Eklund said. At the same time, he said the Community Development Corporation of Long Island can provide low-cost bridge loans to those who need financial assistance while waiting for grant payments.