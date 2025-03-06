Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 6, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

Children’s Trivia Night, 3 p.m. (9+) Library. Compete for gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen. No registration required.

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m. (10+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

Early Childhood Finger Painting, 11 a.m. (2+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 1 – 3 p.m. (Grades 7+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

MONDAY, MARCH 10

Brainteasers, 3 p.m. (ages 6+) Library. No registration required.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (ages 0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 3 p.m. (ages 8+) Library. No registration required.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

Friday Night Dialogue, Unearthing the Past, at Mashomack Preserve Education Building, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Nedra Lee of the Fiske Center for Archeological Research will present on discoveries at the Afro Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Shelter Island Book Club, at the History Museum, presented by the Library. 4:30 p.m. The Ride of Her Life, by Elizabeth Letts. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Total Eclipse of the Moon, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Zoom. Prepare for the Red Moon coming Thursday, March 13. Join weatherman Joe Rao to learn how to best prepare for this remarkable sight. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Silent Book Club, at Rams Head Inn, presented by the Library. 5 p.m. BYO book, enjoy a snack by the fire. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Pop-up Book Club, on Zoom, presented by the Library. 5 p.m. “James,” the re-telling of Huckleberry Finn. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB, Thursday, March 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, March 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Bd., Tuesday, March 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Community Housing Bd., Thursday, March 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Saturday, March 8, 9 a.m.