Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 20, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Slime Time, 3 – 4 p.m. (9+) Library. Register at silibrary.org.

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m. (10+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 24

Escape Room, 3 p.m. (ages 8+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

Toddler Time at the Legion, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Magic the Gathering, 3 p.m. (10+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Library Lock-In, 5 – 9 p.m. (10+) Library. Permission slips must be signed and returned to Sara.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Shakespeare in Community, Zoom, presented by the Library. 12:30 p.m. “Henry VIII.” Register at silibrary.org

Adult Craft: Embroidery, Library. 3:30 p.m. All materials provided; register in advance at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

Cook Book Club, at the Presbyterian Church, bring your favorite Irish-inspired dish, and the recipe. Register at Library Circulation Desk

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Dept., presented by the Library, Zoom. 7 p.m. They discuss their experiences and their careers — and answer your questions about career paths in law enforcement. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Toni Morrison Book Club, Zoom, presented by the Library. 2 p.m. “The Bluest Eye.” Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, March 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

West Neck Water District Bd., Friday, March 21, 3 to 4 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, March 25, 1 to 5 p.m.

Fire District Bd., Monday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, March 26, 7:30 to 9 p.m.