Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 26, 2025

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Lisa Slade of Shelter Island received a summons on March 19 on New York Avenue for speeding; 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Brandon Vella of Sands Point was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on March 20 on West Neck Road.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a bank account complaint and resolved the issue on March 14. PSEG was notified of downed secondary wires in Dering Harbor on March 14. Responding to a noise complaint about juveniles operating ATVs on March 14, police advised the complainant about the relevant Town code.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on March 15, providing a referral for the victim to the DASH program (Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Honor-Based Violence Risk) and to The Retreat, and referring the suspect to the Town Social Worker and DASH.

A floating dock that washed up in Hay Beach on March 15 was referred to the Shelter Island Highway Department. Police responded to a complaint about open burning in Menantic on March 15. A group of 10 persons was sitting around a fire in a steel drum. Police advised the group about safe burning procedures and regulations. The complainant was also advised about relevant regulations.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 16 and in the Heights on the 19th; distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 18th. A complaint on March 16 about bright flood lights from a neighbor’s dock was referred to a realtor, who contacted the owner to correct the issue. A foot passenger on the North Ferry on March 16 alerted police to a driver who was possibly intoxicated. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Responding to a March 17 complaint of a significant amount of smoke at a Center location, police found a person and their employer burning garbage, plastic and brush. They extinguished the fire. An appearance ticket was issued for violation of the Town Code.

An officer closed and latched open doors reported at a Cartwright residence on the 18th and notified the owner. A caller reported unknown males walking around a Silver Beach residence with flashlights on March 18; police contacted the owner who stated that the caretaker was on site.

On March 18, police responded to the North Ferry where a driver had not paid the fare, saying his ferry card did not work and he had no cash; a Venmo transaction was made to pay the fare. The driver of a van that had left the ferry without paying on the 19th was located at Chase Bank getting cash to return to the North Ferry and pay the fare. Another driver left the North Ferry without paying the fare on March 20. Police located the driver through a traffic stop on North Ferry Road and saw that the driver returned to pay the fare.

A complainant reporting possible forgery and theft on March 19 was advised to pursue the non-criminal matter with The Retreat and private counsel.

In other reports: police conducted school crossing duty; verified a car registration; assisted with entry to two locked vehicles, one of which had a baby locked inside; provided an assist from a vehicle; and assisted with ferry traffic.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) contacted the owner of a dog at large on March 17 in Dering Harbor to retrieve the dog. The ACO retrieved an injured Cooper’s Hawk from the Center on the 18th and transported it to a wildlife rehabilitation center. The ACO responded to a complaint of dogs barking all day in Silver Beach on

March 18. Upon arrival, no barking was heard, but the ACO discussed the Town Code with the owner. The ACO found a missing dog in the Center on March 19.

ALARMS

A fire alarm on March 15 was set off by cooking; the Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and declared it safe. Police searched a Ram Island residence in response to an alarm on March 16 at the request of the caretaker and found no sign of criminal activity. A residential alarm in Ram Island on March 17 was false.

A residential alarm in the Heights was activated accidentally on March 20. The fire suppression system above the main fireplace at Leon was activated for an unknown reason on March 20. Police responded to the alarm. The alarm company was to reset and refill the suppression system.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a case on March 14 and transported the patient to Eastern Long Island Hospital.