Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 27, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Library Lock-In, 5 – 9 p.m. (10+) Library. Permission slips must be signed and returned to Sara.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Dept., presented by the Library, Zoom. 7 p.m. They discuss their experiences and their careers — and answer your questions about career paths in law enforcement. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Toni Morrison Book Club, Zoom, presented by the Library. 2 p.m. “The Bluest Eye.” Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Mystery Book Club, Zoom, presented by the Library. 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Lowering Prescription Costs, Zoom, presented by the Library. 1 p.m. Tom McCann from Senior Services of North America discusses prescription safety and costs Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses, Zoom, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Moses’ attempts to pave the unspoiled shorelines led to the creation of the Fire Island National Seashore. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 3 — SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Shelter Island School Drama Club Play, 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Musical “Big Fish” tickets on sale in School lobby, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. school days.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

The Importance of Composting, presented by the Library Friday Night Dialogue series, 6 p.m. At the Nature Conservancy building in Mashomack. Arielle Gardner will answer your questions about composting and how to get involved in the Sylvester Manor composting initiative. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session

Tuesday, April 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

CAC,

Tuesday, April 1, 9 to 10 a.m.

Deer & Tick Committee

Wednesday, April 2, 10 to 11 a.m.

WQIA

Thursday, April 3, 6 to 7 p.m.